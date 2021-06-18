Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $209,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,762 shares of company stock worth $3,826,200. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

