BlackRock Inc. Acquires 67,347 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Domo worth $124,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

