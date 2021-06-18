Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,865 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.