Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Loop Capital upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

