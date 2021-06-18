Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.