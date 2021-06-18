Rhumbline Advisers Buys 90 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American National Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in American National Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,442,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $150.31 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $157.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

