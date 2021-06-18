Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVC opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

