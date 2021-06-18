Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

GGAL opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

