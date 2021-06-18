CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $127.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $9,079,606 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.