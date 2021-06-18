Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Intersect ENT worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $554.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.