Rhumbline Advisers Sells 815 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Morphic were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morphic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Peter Linde sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,327,033.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,995 shares of company stock valued at $26,543,425. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.66 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

