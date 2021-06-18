SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 163,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

SDC stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

