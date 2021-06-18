SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.71 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.