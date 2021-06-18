Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $48.72 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

