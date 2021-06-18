Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $14,878,092.74 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $885.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $838.27. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

