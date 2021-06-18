BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 845 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 601,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CryoLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in CryoLife by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In related news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,139.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.