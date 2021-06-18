Vep Group, Llc Sells 8,140,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of JAMF stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
