The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $270.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $222.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.16. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $3,859,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

