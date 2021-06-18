Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.98. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

