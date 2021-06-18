Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report sales of $141.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.36 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $49.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $704.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

