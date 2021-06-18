Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s (PAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.
NYSE PAC opened at $110.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
