Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s (PAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NYSE PAC opened at $110.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

