Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABTX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABTX stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

