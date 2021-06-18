Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SQSP. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of SQSP opened at $61.85 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $62.45.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last ninety days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

