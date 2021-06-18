Raymond James Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $55.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

