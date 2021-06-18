Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 45,010 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Street Properties worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

