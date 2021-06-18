SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.55. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $34,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.