Rhumbline Advisers Has $950,000 Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Tenneco worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,833,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,039. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

