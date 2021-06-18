ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,603 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

