Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,030 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.83 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

