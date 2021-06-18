Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holcim has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.8493 per share. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Holcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

