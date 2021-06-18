Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €102.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €94.66 ($111.36) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.