Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.