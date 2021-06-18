Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Puma Biotechnology worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.21 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $213,196. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.