Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $42.23 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.