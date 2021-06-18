Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSEARCA ROSC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

