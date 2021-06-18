Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $61.38 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

