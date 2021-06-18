Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,517 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NIO were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NYSE NIO opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

