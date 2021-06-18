Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Camden National worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 5,236.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

