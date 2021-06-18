Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 65.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,779 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $582,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 211,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,095. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

