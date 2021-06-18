CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,330.0 days.

CEVMF stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

