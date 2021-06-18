Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.