Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.21.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.