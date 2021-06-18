Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

