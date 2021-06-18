BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,417,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 5,732,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get BYD alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $28.79 on Friday. BYD has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.