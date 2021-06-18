Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

