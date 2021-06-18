Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 64.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 319,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.