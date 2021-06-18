Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $189.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. On average, analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

