Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 900.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $12,155,000.

Shares of OFIX opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $824.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10, a PEG ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

