Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $28.74 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67.

