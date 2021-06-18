TD Securities Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74. Roots has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

