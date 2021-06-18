Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,953 shares of company stock worth $16,350,606. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.